NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Zack’s Hamburgers, a Charlotte landmark, closing after 40+ years

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another popular Charlotte restaurant is closing its doors for good this week, and citing COVID-19 as the cause.

Zack’s Hamburgers has been a Charlotte landmark for more than 40 years. The restaurant, owned by George Demopoulous and his wife Elaine, has sat at the corner of Scaleybark Road and South Boulevard since 1975.

It’s been a go-to for Charlotteans looking for that perfect double cheeseburger, a banana shake, or just a great atmosphere and smiling faces.

Soon after the closing was announced, people began to line the block to get their last taste.

Demopoulous says the restaurant is closing due to low staffing, low stock and price increases brought about by the pandemic.

The restaurant says it will close Thursday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Four people found shot to death inside burning home after reported explosion in Lenoir
Blue pills are apparently made of potent fentanyl that can cause some to overdose with only...
Concerning blue pills popping up in York County, other SC counties
Police chase ends in serious crash in Fort Mill
Driver charged in police chase that ended in crash in Fort Mill
A 2015 interview featured a silhouette of 'Michael', the boy who was found chained to a porch...
State agrees to $1M settlement for boy who suffered abuse at hands of N.C. social worker
The Catawba Nation announced it will fast-track the opening of the Catawba Two Kings Casino...
‘Pre-launch’ casino facility with 500 slot machines opening in Kings Mountain

Latest News

On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Four people found shot to death inside burning home after reported explosion in Lenoir
Zack's Hamburgers closing after 40+ years in Charlotte
Zack's Hamburgers closing after 40+ years in Charlotte
Romey Wayne Robertson
Hours-long hostage situation resolved in Catawba Co.
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer