Zack’s Hamburgers, a Charlotte landmark, closing after 40+ years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another popular Charlotte restaurant is closing its doors for good this week, and citing COVID-19 as the cause.

Zack’s Hamburgers has been a Charlotte landmark for more than 40 years. The restaurant, owned by George Demopoulous and his wife Elaine, has sat at the corner of Scaleybark Road and South Boulevard since 1975.

It’s been a go-to for Charlotteans looking for that perfect double cheeseburger, a banana shake, or just a great atmosphere and smiling faces.

Soon after the closing was announced, people began to line the block to get their last taste.

The good music’s going, the line is loooong and the feelings are bittersweet as Zack’s Hamburgers 🍔 prepares to close on its final day....this, after 46 YEARS of serving up the good stuff here in the Queen City. Tune in to @WBTV_News at noon to see some of the farewells. pic.twitter.com/3IRDT2xALN — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) July 1, 2021

Demopoulous says the restaurant is closing due to low staffing, low stock and price increases brought about by the pandemic.

The restaurant says it will close Thursday at 7 p.m.

