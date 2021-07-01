NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Reports: Trump Organization CFO surrenders to authorities

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Trump Organization’s CFO has surrendered to authorities, multiple reports say.

Allen H. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization are facing charges in connection with a tax investigation.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office are expected to reveal the charges when the indictment is unsealed Thursday.

There’s no indication that former President Donald Trump is facing charges at this stage of the investigation, the Associated Press reported.

The probe has been pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats.

Trump condemned the investigation earlier this week as biased and said what his business did was standard practice and not a crime.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Four people found shot to death inside burning home after reported explosion in Lenoir
Police chase ends in serious crash in Fort Mill
Driver charged in police chase that ended in crash in Fort Mill
Blue pills are apparently made of potent fentanyl that can cause some to overdose with only...
Concerning blue pills popping up in York County, other SC counties
A 2015 interview featured a silhouette of 'Michael', the boy who was found chained to a porch...
State agrees to $1M settlement for boy who suffered abuse at hands of N.C. social worker
The Catawba Nation announced it will fast-track the opening of the Catawba Two Kings Casino...
‘Pre-launch’ casino facility with 500 slot machines to open in Kings Mountain, N.C. on July 1

Latest News

Dozens of deaths in Oregon are being blamed on the heat.
Dozens confirmed dead in Oregon heat wave
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Historic Northwest heat wave may have killed hundreds
The delta variant of COVID-19, which devastated India, has been detected in all 50 states and...
COVID: Protecting kids under 12 as delta variant spreads
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the...
Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, forms in Atlantic