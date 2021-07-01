Rowan County Sheriff warns of ”overseas phone call” fraud

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has recently dealt with several different “overseas” scams that involve phone conversations with a story about the victim needing to pay a bill online, or by a gift card, Green Dot Card, or similar fashion.

These scams originated by either an email or a phone call. The emails will appear to be from a legitimate source, company or even government agency. Government agencies will never require a remote or electronic payment to avoid arrest. Legitimate businesses don’t require or request payment by Gift Card or any other non-traditional methods. If a phone call suggests a bill be paid, ask to be mailed a bill. This company, if legitimate, should already have your mailing address. Never provide any personal information over the phone or through an email link and change your passwords often.

When in doubt you can stop the conversation and contact local law enforcement about the inquiry for advice. These scams prey on the victim’s good nature and fear. Often these “scam callers” will be far less customer service related and will be rude if questioned about the validity of their inquiries. They will use threats to convince victims. They often know basic information about the area and may use this limited information to convince potential victims. Most of the scam callers are from a foreign country and will have difficulty with conversational English.

The prosecution of these criminals is very difficult due to the location of the scam caller. When a person has doubts about a potential scam, please contact local law enforcement or the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office before providing any information to avoid being the victim of a fraud.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at (704) 216-8700.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.