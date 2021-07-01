NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rowan County Sheriff warns of ”overseas phone call” fraud

When a person has doubts about a potential scam, please contact local law enforcement or the...
When a person has doubts about a potential scam, please contact local law enforcement or the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office before providing any information to avoid being the victim of a fraud.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has recently dealt with several different “overseas” scams that involve phone conversations with a story about the victim needing to pay a bill online, or by a gift card, Green Dot Card, or similar fashion.

These scams originated by either an email or a phone call. The emails will appear to be from a legitimate source, company or even government agency. Government agencies will never require a remote or electronic payment to avoid arrest. Legitimate businesses don’t require or request payment by Gift Card or any other non-traditional methods. If a phone call suggests a bill be paid, ask to be mailed a bill.  This company, if legitimate, should already have your mailing address. Never provide any personal information over the phone or through an email link and change your passwords often.

When in doubt you can stop the conversation and contact local law enforcement about the inquiry for advice. These scams prey on the victim’s good nature and fear. Often these “scam callers” will be far less customer service related and will be rude if questioned about the validity of their inquiries. They will use threats to convince victims. They often know basic information about the area and may use this limited information to convince potential victims.  Most of the scam callers are from a foreign country and will have difficulty with conversational English.

The prosecution of these criminals is very difficult due to the location of the scam caller. When a person has doubts about a potential scam, please contact local law enforcement or the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office before providing any information to avoid being the victim of a fraud.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at (704) 216-8700.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Four people found shot to death inside burning home after reported explosion in Lenoir
Police chase ends in serious crash in Fort Mill
Driver charged in police chase that ended in crash in Fort Mill
Blue pills are apparently made of potent fentanyl that can cause some to overdose with only...
Concerning blue pills popping up in York County, other SC counties
A 2015 interview featured a silhouette of 'Michael', the boy who was found chained to a porch...
State agrees to $1M settlement for boy who suffered abuse at hands of N.C. social worker
The Catawba Nation announced it will fast-track the opening of the Catawba Two Kings Casino...
‘Pre-launch’ casino facility with 500 slot machines to open in Kings Mountain, N.C. on July 1

Latest News

Thomas A. Stith III spent time touring campus facilities, learning about the College’s...
N.C Community College System President visits Rowan-Cabarrus
Tractor-trailer crash closes I-85 SB ramp to I-77 SB
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-85 south ramp to I-77 south
Tractor-trailer crash closes I-85 SB ramp to I-77 SB
Tractor-trailer crash closes I-85 SB ramp to I-77 SB
Dozens of people gathered along U.S. 74 in Gaston County Wednesday night to honor the life of a...
Dozens gather to honor the life of 6-year-old killed in crash connected to racing