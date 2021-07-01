Richfield man faces long list of sex crimes charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Richfield man faces nearly twenty charges related to sex offenses following an investigation by the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

Randal Brown Goodman, 55, was charged on Wednesday. The charges include: first degree rape of a child, statutory rape and sex offense, indecent liberties with a child, and several counts of first degree sex offense with a child.

No additional details were released.

