Richfield man faces long list of sex crimes charges
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Richfield man faces nearly twenty charges related to sex offenses following an investigation by the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
Randal Brown Goodman, 55, was charged on Wednesday. The charges include: first degree rape of a child, statutory rape and sex offense, indecent liberties with a child, and several counts of first degree sex offense with a child.
No additional details were released.
