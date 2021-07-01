NC DHHS Flu
Richfield man faces long list of sex crimes charges

Randal Brown Goodman, 55, was charged on Wednesday
Randal Brown Goodman, 55, was charged on Wednesday(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Richfield man faces nearly twenty charges related to sex offenses following an investigation by the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

Randal Brown Goodman, 55, was charged on Wednesday. The charges include: first degree rape of a child, statutory rape and sex offense, indecent liberties with a child, and several counts of first degree sex offense with a child.

No additional details were released.

