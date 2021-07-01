NC DHHS Flu
Rain risk ramps up, tropics heating up

By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure moving out and a front moving in today, this will be the last day for a while where we’ll push 90° - with heat index values in the middle 90s. 

There’ll be a good bit of sunshine around today, especially early in the day, before we turn our attention to a major cool front to our north that will press south through the day. As for rain, the best chance for thunderstorms today will come to the mountains, where highs will top out in the 70s. 

  • High heat and tropical humidity for one more day
  • Heavy rain risk ramps up tonight into Friday
  • Fantastic holiday weekend weather follows
  • Tropical Storm Elsa already a record-breaker

As for the Piedmont, there could be a few thunderstorms popping late this afternoon, but the better chance for rain will develop tonight as the front drifts south.

Friday is a First Alert day. It will still be tropically humid Friday, but with clouds and rain, the day will be much cooler with highs only getting back to about 80°. The risk for severe weather appears low Friday due to clouds and the timing of the frontal passage, but there is a concern for localized flash flooding, as periods of heavy rain predawn will continue through at least the late morning hours before gradually tapering down by day’s end.

Behind Friday’s front, a fantastic pattern will set up for the July 4th weekend! The rain risk will be very low and the humidity level will fall to comfortable levels - all the while with plenty of sunshine to go around. 

Highs will hold in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday, a little below normal for this time of the year – enjoy!

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Elsa formed early this morning and is now about 700 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. With its formation, Elsa becomes the earliest “E” storm on record in the Atlantic Basin, surpassing last year’s Edouard which formed on July 6, 2020. 

Else will continue to push west-northwest over the next several days, putting it in the Caribbean Sea over the weekend before threatening Jamaica and Cuba Sunday and Florida on Monday.

Stay alert with WBTV’s First Alert Weather App.

Hope you have a great day!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

