Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-85 south ramp to I-77 south

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tractor-trailer overturned along the Interstate 85 southbound ramp at Interstate 77 southbound Thursday morning.

The incident happened just north of uptown before 5:30 a.m.

Breaking: The I-85 south ramp to I-77 south is closed after this tractor trailer crash. NC DOT expects crews to be working the scene through rush hour traffic this A.M. 📸: Devin Futrelle pic.twitter.com/6BbKi4t9kx — Abby (@abbytheodros) July 1, 2021

We’re working to learn more about injuries and what may have caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.

