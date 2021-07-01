Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-85 south ramp to I-77 south
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tractor-trailer overturned along the Interstate 85 southbound ramp at Interstate 77 southbound Thursday morning.
The incident happened just north of uptown before 5:30 a.m.
We’re working to learn more about injuries and what may have caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.
Watch live updates below on WBTV this morning.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.