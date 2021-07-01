NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

NCAA clears way for athlete compensation as state laws loom

NCAA
NCAA(KWCH)
By Schuyler Dixon (Associated Press)
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The NCAA has cleared the way for athletes to profit off their fame and celebrity.

The move comes just as legislation is set to become law in a dozen states that would allow for that kind of compensation.

The NCAA wants to have federal laws or its own rules regarding the issue known as NIL. It was forced to seek a temporary solution.

The decision applies to more than 450,000 athletes across all three divisions of the NCAA.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Young girl killed in shooting in Statesville
‘She didn’t get to grow up.’ Young girl killed in possible drive-by shooting in Statesville, N.C.
On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Four people found shot to death inside burning home after reported explosion in Lenoir
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines passengers describe ‘really scary’ emergency landing in NC
Serena Evans recounts the experience she had after reporting being raped by a fellow student at...
More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent
Heavy police presence in Statesville neighborhood
8-year-old killed, two other children injured in possible drive-by shootings in Statesville

Latest News

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing
High school football summer workouts in South Carolina back to “normal”
High school football summer workouts in South Carolina back to “normal”
(Source: Charlotte Checkers)
Charlotte Checkers add Seattle Kraken as NHL affiliate
High school football summer workouts in South Carolina back to “normal”
High school football summer workouts in South Carolina back to “normal”