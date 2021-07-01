NC DHHS Flu
Missing 72-year-old man last seen in Chesterfield County Wednesday night

Ronald Lucas Merriman, also known as Ron or Ronnie, was last seen walking on Jimilyn Drive in...
Ronald Lucas Merriman, also known as Ron or Ronnie, was last seen walking on Jimilyn Drive in Cheraw towards Highway 9 around 6:15 p.m. on June 30.(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHERAW, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a missing 72-year-old man who was last seen in Chesterfield County Wednesday night.

Ronald Lucas Merriman, also known as Ron or Ronnie, was last seen walking on Jimilyn Drive in Cheraw towards Highway 9 around 6:15 p.m. on June 30.

He was wearing a blue short sleeve button up shirt and blue jeans. He stands 6′2″ tall, weighs 215 pounds, has blue eyes and grey hair.

Sheriff James Dixon asks that you contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information that could help them locate Mr. Merriman.

  • Office: 843-623-2101
  • Tip Line: 843-287-0235
  • Dispatch: 843-623-6838

