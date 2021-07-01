Mecklenburg health leader’s warning on COVID variant: ‘Don’t leave home without a mask.’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Mecklenburg County residents should carry a mask at all times, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told the Observer Wednesday — especially as cases of the highly contagious Delta variant continue to rise nationally.

Harris said all unvaccinated individuals should wear mask at all times. Wearing masks is not necessary for vaccinated people, she said, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on Wednesday.

The Delta variant was first identified in India. According to CDC data, the variant now accounts for over a quarter of all U.S. COVID-19 cases as of June 19, up from 10% two weeks earlier. In the U.K., the variant was the source of 90% of new cases, Public Health England data showed.

It is not yet known what percentage of cases are caused by the variant in North Carolina, Harris said. However, it would be unreasonable to think that the variant is not presented in the state or the county, she added.

At schools, shelters, childcare facilities, certain healthcare settings, and the county courtrooms, face coverings are still required, according to state mandate. The county will not require individuals to wear a mask or businesses to enforce mask-wearing in other settings, Harris said.

“My recommendation to people is don’t leave home without a mask,” she said.

WHAT WILL BUSINESSES DO?

Some businesses in Charlotte might still require customers to put on face coverings, and being prepared is the safest thing to do, Harris said.

Research showed that the Delta variant is 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant identified in the UK last year, which accounted for the highest proportion of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

The likelihood of contracting COVID-19 from exposure to the variant is high for unvaccinated individuals, Harris said. Furthermore, she said that infected people also tend to experience more severe symptoms that require hospitalization.

Vaccinations are effective in preventing contracting COVID-19 from the variant.

One study showed two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 88% effective against the Delta variant, while partial vaccination is 33% effective. And Moderna announced on Tuesday that its vaccine also appeared effective against the contagious variant.

Harris added that even if someone contracts COVID-19, vaccinated people are less likely to show severe symptoms.

“The bottom line,” she said, “is fully vaccination is much better protection and less likelihood of severe hospitalization and death.

Copyright 2021 The Charlotte Observer. All rights reserved.