NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kiwi the special needs duck is waddling on wheels

The Woodstock Sanctuary adopted Kiwi, a special needs duck who is unable to walk on her own.
The Woodstock Sanctuary adopted Kiwi, a special needs duck who is unable to walk on her own.(Woodstock Sanctuary)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH FALLS, N.Y. (Gray News) – Kiwi, a disabled duck, is on the move!

She is unable to walk on her own and using two sets of wheeled prosthetics to help her gain strength in her legs.

According to the Woodstock Sanctuary, one pair of the wheels were too big, so the non-profit organization swapped them out for scooter wheels.

“Kiwi loves to show off her walking skills – and we love to watch,” the animal rescue group posted on Facebook.

The Woodstock Sanctuary says the tenacious duck can swim and regularly has water therapy.

The organization is working to get her special booties to help with walking on rough surfaces and to protect her feet.

The Woodstock Sanctuary is a non-profit animal shelter in New York that aims to rescue farmed animals and give them care.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Four people found shot to death inside burning home after reported explosion in Lenoir
Blue pills are apparently made of potent fentanyl that can cause some to overdose with only...
Concerning blue pills popping up in York County, other SC counties
Police chase ends in serious crash in Fort Mill
Driver charged in police chase that ended in crash in Fort Mill
A 2015 interview featured a silhouette of 'Michael', the boy who was found chained to a porch...
State agrees to $1M settlement for boy who suffered abuse at hands of N.C. social worker
The Catawba Nation announced it will fast-track the opening of the Catawba Two Kings Casino...
‘Pre-launch’ casino facility with 500 slot machines opening in Kings Mountain

Latest News

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrived in Florida a week after the collapse of the...
‘We can do it’: Biden brings message of comfort to Surfside
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi picks Rep. Bennie Thompson to lead the committee probe of the Jan. 6...
Pelosi names Cheney to panel investigating Jan. 6 riot
A California city council has approved gun control measures.
California city council approves new gun control measures
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their...
Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue
After months at home, more people are seeking the outdoors. (Source: CNN)
National parks prepare for big crowds this summer