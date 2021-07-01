NC DHHS Flu
Hours-long hostage situation resolved in Catawba Co.

Romey Wayne Robertson
Romey Wayne Robertson(Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A three-hour long hostage situation in Catawba County ended peacefully Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to a reported hostage situation around 7:30 p.m. June 30 off Hall Dairy Road in Claremont. They were told Romey Wayne Robertson was armed with a shotgun and allegedly holding an adult woman against her will inside the home.

Catawba County’s Special Tactics and Response Team and Crisis Intervention and De-escalation Team responded to this incident. These teams are made up of officers and deputies with the Hickory Police Department, Longview Police Department, Maiden Police Department, Newton Police Department and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

The CIDT negotiated with several parties involved in this incident as the STAR Team held a perimeter. This incident ended peacefully at approximately 10:45 p.m., when Robertson surrendered to the STAR Team. A shotgun was recovered from the scene.

“We are very pleased this incident ended peacefully and that no one was injured. This peaceful resolution was brought about through the combined efforts and coordination of the STAR and CIDT Teams. We thank each agency who contributes officers to these multi-agency teams,” said Sheriff Don Brown.

Robertson was arrested and has been charged with first degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

