A great comeback season leads to Jake Burger being named to the All-Star Futures Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A big honor today for Charlotte Knights 3rd baseman Jake Burger as he will represent the Chicago White Sox in the All-Star Futures Game during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week.

A truly remarkable feat considering Burger missed the last 3 seasons due to injury and the pandemic.

“After being hurt for 3 years and being on a training room table, it’s like you itch for this,” said Burger.”

In 2018, Burger ruptured his Achilles... twice.

In 2019, an injured heel sidelined him.

In 2020 when he was finally once again healthy, COVID struck and erased the entire Minor League baseball season.

But 2021 has put him back on the diamond and he can’t do anything but smile anytime he is on the field.

“Being in the clubhouse again and just the jokes that go on, it’s just awesome,” said Burger. “I’m just taking it all in and having a great time with it.”

You would think he would be bitter about the hand life has dealt him.

He was a first round draft pick in 2017 by the White Sox and most thought he would be a major part of Chicago’s rebuild as the Sox currently find themselves in first place right now in the AL Central.

But he’s not…

He’s still in Charlotte in Triple-A.

He should be starting his 5th year in pro baseball but it’s essentially just his 2nd. He has a lot to learn to get back on track to get to the majors. A fact that manager Wes Helms reminds him of quite often.

“You are going to learn so much this year that you would have learned in the last 3 years so don’t be hard on yourself if you have a bad night,” said Helms. “He’s handled it well. He’s been easy to work with. He don’t get down on himself. He comes everyday ready to play and ready to work.”

No Burger is not bitter about the position he is in right now. He is thankful and humbled by the entire experience.

“I took things for granted,” said Burger. “Now after this injury and where I’m at now, I take things really professionally. I try to make all the negatives into positives. That’s everyday life too. It doesn’t matter what’s going on in your life. If you can make negatives into positives, the outlook is a lot more beautiful.”

And this season has been beautiful for Burger. He is currently hitting .317 with 10 homeruns and is tied for the 2nd most hits in Triple-A East.

The All-Star Futures Game is July 11th at Coors Field in Denver.

