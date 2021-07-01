Current, former college athletes weigh in on getting money for their name, image, likeness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is being called a game changer.

College athletes can now make money off their name, image and likeness. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) made that important rule change to allow players to earn income. While there is no pay to play, they can cash in on autographs and appearances, endorsements, and social media posts.

The word of the day is finally. This has been a long time coming for many student athletes who have helped bring in in millions of dollars to their schools.

”Why couldn’t it be sooner,” says Austin Duke, who used to be a college athlete.

Just a few years stood between Austin Duke and making money playing college football.

”Jokingly I’m pissed that it took them five years to come up with this new law, but definitely happy for the young guys now,” says Duke.

Duke was a star wide receiver at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.... and played 2 years on the Panther’s practice squad. He also played in the XFL before COVID-19 hit. He watched players like himself and Donald De La Haye miss out on opportunities to put some extra change in their pockets.

”He wasn’t able to receive money for his YouTube show and from his own likeness. So people like him crawled so athletes today could run,” says Duke.

Two student athletes now running—Hanna and Haley Cavinder—basketball twins known for their viral tiktoks. They have over 3 million followers.

”This is something that we’ve been super passionate about for a couple of years now, just making content like starting our own brand,” says Haley Cavinder. “So I think it’s super exciting to see you can obviously monetize it now.”

Football player Dallas Hobbs also feels the excitement tweeting today he’d be a happy man to profit of his love for food. He is mostly prepared to make some money by putting down the football and picking up his paintbrushes.

” It will be able to show to the younger generation I know no longer to need to be truly an athlete, you can show you’re a businessman, you can show you’re an artist,” says Dallas Hobbs.

And to those who say student athletes don’t deserve to get paid for the use of their name, image, and likeness, Duke has a name for them.

”To anyone who is saying that I think that their haters and do better,” says Duke.

The NCAA says the new policy is temporary. It will only stay until Congress passes a law with the same criteria which should be coming soon.

