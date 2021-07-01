NC DHHS Flu
City of Concord water system improvements now complete

Recently, the City of Concord’s newest elevated storage tank was placed into operation for the...
Recently, the City of Concord’s newest elevated storage tank was placed into operation for the first time.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - According to a press release, recently, the City of Concord’s newest elevated storage tank was placed into operation for the first time. This new two million gallon water tank provides improvements to fire flows and pressures for a large portion of the city’s growing water system. Along with the tank improvements, some pressure zone boundary changes were also necessary. These changes, first announced in February, are now complete.

Customers experiencing issues with their private services should contact a licensed plumber to help diagnose their issue. The Water Resources Department strongly suggests that every private service have a pressure reducing valve that can prevent costly repairs from the variable water system pressure.

Additionally, some piping types within homes and businesses can be more susceptible to pressure changes. Any changes or improvements made to private utility services are the financial responsibility of the customer.

For more information, customers can visit concordnc.gov/waterupdates and use the interactive map to determine if their property falls within the area of this change.

