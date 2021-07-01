NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte man accused of trafficking $100K worth of drugs along Rowan County interstate

Ladd Alteo Morrison
Ladd Alteo Morrison(Rowan County Sheriff's Office | Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man with an extensive criminal history is accused of trafficking cocaine along a highway in Rowan County.

Ladd Alteo Morrison, 50, was pulled over along I-85 northbound in Rowan County Wednesday and was in possession of 5.69 pounds of suspected cocaine, according to deputies. The cocaine, reportedly valued at $100,000, was found in the truck Morrison was driving. A canine alerted deputies to the drugs.

“Morrison has a lengthy criminal history involving narcotics and just recently completed federal supervised release after serving seven years in federal prison for a narcotics violation,” deputies say.

Morrison was charged with trafficking 400 grams or more of cocaine by transportation, trafficking 400 grams of more of cocaine by possession, and possess with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.

Morrison was released after posting a 150,000 bond.

