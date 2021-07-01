Carolina Panthers training camp at Wofford College features Gibbs Stadium Practice on July 31 and joint practices with Baltimore on Aug. 18-19

Press release provided by the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers return to Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. for training camp in 2021. Panthers training camp features a night practice at Gibbs Stadium as part of the NFL’s Training Camp: Back Together Saturday on July 31 and joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 18-19.

Training camp begins with the first practice on Wednesday, July 28, and the Panthers are scheduled to hold 14 practices that are free and open to the public at Wofford before breaking camp on Aug. 19.

While the team’s first practice of training camp has traditionally been held at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium, the team’s first Gibbs Stadium practice in 2021 is scheduled for July 31 as part of the NFL’s Training Camp: Back Together Saturday celebrating the return of fans and football. Practice begins at 7 p.m. The practice will include on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and Black & Blue Crew, the Mayor’s Ball Delivery and activities including face painting, food trucks, interactive games, sponsor activations and more.

On Aug. 18-19, Wofford and the Panthers will welcome the Baltimore Ravens for two joint practices leading up to a preseason contest between the teams at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. Times for those joint practices will be released when finalized. The Panthers previously held joint training camp practices at Wofford College with the Detroit Lions in 2000, the Miami Dolphins in 2015 and the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

The practices with the Ravens will mark the second set of joint practices in 2021 for the Panthers as the team is scheduled to hold practices with the Indianapolis Colts in Westfield, Ind. on Aug. 12-13 in advance of their preseason game on Aug. 15.

Proof of vaccination and face coverings are not required to attend training camp and fans who wish to attend practice are required to register through the Training Camp Central page at Panthers.com or the Panthers app and accept the event terms and conditions, including the Fan Health Promise. More information on these guidelines can be found at the training camp FAQ.

Due to NFL-NFLPA protocols, social distancing between fans and players is required, and in-person autographs will not be available. However, fans will be able to enter a free giveaway for autographed items at each practice. Entry will be available through the Panthers app. For more information on Panthers training camp, fans can visit the Training Camp Central page at Panthers.com or the Panthers app.

In addition to open practices in Spartanburg, the Panthers will return to Charlotte on Friday, Aug. 6 for the team’s annual Fan Fest presented by Daimler at Bank of America Stadium. Practice beings at 7 p.m. More information about Fan Fest, including a ticket on-sale date and the evening’s festivities, will be available later. Tickets to Fan Fest are $5 and proceeds from Fan Fest will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its on-going mission to serve communities across the Carolinas.

TRAINING CAMP

PRACTICE DATES: All practices are free and open to the public. Weather conditions are evaluated before each practice. Dates and times are subject to change. If practice is moved indoors it will be closed to the general public. The club will notify fans via social media channels as soon as a decision is made.

Wednesday, July 28 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 29 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Friday, July 30 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 31 7 – 9 p.m.

Training Camp: Back Together Saturday, Gibbs Stadium, Wofford College

Sunday, Aug. 1 no practice

Monday, Aug. 2 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6 7 – 9 p.m.

Fan Fest presented by Daimler, Bank of America Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 7 no practice

Sunday, Aug. 8 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 9 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11 no practice

Thursday, Aug. 12 4 – 6 p.m.

Joint Practice with Indianapolis, Westfield, Ind.

Friday, Aug. 13 4 – 6 p.m.

Joint Practice with Indianapolis, Westfield, Ind.

Saturday, Aug. 14 no practice

Sunday, Aug. 15 Carolina at Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Field, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16 no practice

Monday, Aug. 17 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 18 TBD

Joint Practice with Baltimore, Wofford College

Wednesday, Aug. 19 TBD

Joint Practice with Baltimore, Wofford College

Break camp

