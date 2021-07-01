Boat patrols planned for area lakes during July 4 weekend

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies along lakes and waterways in North Carolina will have patrol boats on the water during the Fourth of July weekend. Officers will be checking for safety equipment and looking for violations.

In Catawba County, North Carolina Wildlife officers will patrol Lake Hickory while the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office will have boats patrolling along its shores.

“Gonna be a busy weekend,” Deputy Scott Sawyer said.

He was on Lake Norman this week checking equipment and reminding boaters about safety. The key piece of equipment, he says are the life vests.

State law does not require adults to wear them but they each must have one on whatever watercraft they are riding in.

Children 13 and under must be wearing one when the craft is in motion.

Sawyer says he wishes everyone would wear one at least while in the water.

“I never pulled anyone off the bottom of this lake that had a life jacket on,” Sawyer said.

He is hoping people will pay attention to what is going on and watch out for each other.

