NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas boy

Police are searching for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez. He is believed to have been abducted by...
Police are searching for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez. He is believed to have been abducted by Faith Reid, 20.(DPS)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENNIS, Texas (KOSA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant in Texas.

7-month-old Miguel Ramirez was last seen at 10:25 a.m. on Thursday in Ennis, Tx. He’s described as having brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing a Mickey Mouse diaper.

Ramirez is believed to be with Faith Reid, 20, who is driving a white Ford extended cab truck.

Reid is described as having blond hair and green eyes. She is 5′2 and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Man fatally shot sisters, father before setting Lenoir home on fire and killing self
Blue pills are apparently made of potent fentanyl that can cause some to overdose with only...
Concerning blue pills popping up in York County, other SC counties
A 2015 interview featured a silhouette of 'Michael', the boy who was found chained to a porch...
State agrees to $1M settlement for boy who suffered abuse at hands of N.C. social worker
Police chase ends in serious crash in Fort Mill
Driver charged in police chase that ended in crash in Fort Mill
The Catawba Nation announced it will fast-track the opening of the Catawba Two Kings Casino...
‘Pre-launch’ casino facility with 500 slot machines opening in Kings Mountain

Latest News

Recently, the City of Concord’s newest elevated storage tank was placed into operation for the...
City of Concord water system improvements now complete
Previously, late fees were used to fund library operations. The county now budgets $600,000 in...
In move toward equity, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library removes overdue fines for customers
A deputy and two Spartanburg Water employees were shot Thursday afternoon, according to...
Deputy and two employees shot near South Carolina park, officials say
Non-profit gives grants to military families for kids’ activities while parent is deployed
Non-profit gives grants to military families for kids’ activities while parent is deployed
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles talks about her optimism for the Transformational Mobility Network.
Mayor says Charlotte “doing better” on mobility plan