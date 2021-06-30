NC DHHS Flu
Three dead, one unaccounted for after reported explosion at Lenoir home

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people are dead after a reported explosion and fire at a home in Lenoir Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The explosion was reported at a home on Laurel Place NW between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Crews arrived to find three people dead. Out of the five people who lived at the home, one person is OK and another is unaccounted for.

Officials have not found any natural gas lines to the home. SBI will investigate after obtaining a warrant to enter the home.

We’re working to learn more. Check back for updates to this developing story.

