NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers

Officers helped get a struggling Waffle house back up and running Sunday.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Dandridge Waffle House received unexpected help from six Jefferson County correctional officers over the weekend.

Sergeant Johnathan Bright told WVLT News the crew visits the restaurant every week after a 12-hour shift. Bright said the popular breakfast place was closed for the first time when they arrived. A waitress apparently told them several employees walked out mid-shift early Sunday morning, leaving behind piles of dirty dishes, overflowing trash and a short staff.

“There wasn’t a single clean dish insight,” said Bright. “There was one elderly woman in there. I had never seen (her), but she has really bad arthritis in her hands. Looking at her, it hurt her to work a broom. So, I was like we need to help them.’

The officers said for two hours they cleaned, took orders and got the restaurant back up and running.

“We were cleaning the toilets, the sinks -- everything from top down,” Tracy Roberts said.

Why’d they do it? The officers said they understand a tough job.

“It’s stressful for us in the jail, because once these people are arrested and brought in they’re mad. They’re upset and we have to talk them down once they get there,” Corporal Kayla Gabbard said.

Waffle House did not comment, but sheriff Jeff Coffey said he’s proud of his team and challenged everyone to perform a random act of kindness to “make the world a better place.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young girl killed in shooting in Statesville
‘She didn’t get to grow up.’ Young girl killed in possible drive-by shooting in Statesville, N.C.
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines passengers describe ‘really scary’ emergency landing in NC
Heavy police presence in Statesville neighborhood
8-year-old killed, two other children injured in possible drive-by shootings in Statesville
Serena Evans recounts the experience she had after reporting being raped by a fellow student at...
More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent
Matthew Dillon Allman, 20, was charged.
Man faces dozens of charges involving sex crimes and children

Latest News

If you or a family member would like your original nameplate from the ballpark, please contact...
Original Kannapolis Intimidator seat sponsors sought
Road shut down after police chase ends in crash
Road shut down after police chase ends in crash
The 53-year-old man says he was with a group of boys who were shooting fireworks at a local...
Man discovers bullet in buttocks, told police he thought it was “Roman candle”
Man shot and killed in Charlotte
A man was killed in a shooting just northwest of uptown Charlotte Tuesday night.
Man killed in shooting near uptown Charlotte