Rowan Job Fair connects 50 employers to 250+ job seekers

The Job Fair was held at the West End Plaza in Salisbury.
The Job Fair was held at the West End Plaza in Salisbury.(Rowan EDC)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC hosted its first Rowan Job Fair on Saturday, which was well-received by the 50 employers and more than 250 job seekers in attendance. 

According to the EDC, the day at the West End Plaza was off to a good start, with more than a dozen people in line to enter the facility before 10 a.m., when the doors opened. That foot traffic was steady throughout the day as a stream of job seekers met with employers of many industries and sizes.

“Words cannot begin to describe how gratifying it feels to see this event come to fruition,” said Kendall Henderson, Rowan EDC Director of Business Services. “Locking arms with our community partners, business leaders and workforce allies has been a fulfilling experience. Our community came together to answer the call around our employers’ dire need for new talent and filling vacancies within their operations.”

”It was great to see so many job seekers come out. It shows that there is hope for employers that have been understaffed for the past few months,” said Taryn Thompson, Talent Acquisition Manager for Team Automotive Group.

Feedback from job seekers in attendance show the event was a success. Out of those who have returned a survey, 44 percent received a job offer on site while 59 percent lined up interviews for after the event. 

“That was our goal: to not only connect existing industry employers with ambitious job seekers, but to ensure folks from our community walked away from the job fair feeling empowered and inspired about their future in Rowan County,” Henderson added.

