NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Prosecutors examining cash bonuses at Trump Organization, sources say

New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.
New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources familiar with the matter said.

According to the sources, it’s part of the investigation into whether executives and the company failed to pay appropriate taxes on benefits, including school tuition, cars and rent-free apartments.

It’s not clear who received the bonuses or how much they totaled.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and the New York attorney general’s office have been investigating the Trump Organization for potential tax-related fraud.

Charges could come as soon as this week.

A lawyer for former President Donald Trump has previously said he does not believe Trump or his family will face criminal charges, based on a meeting he had with prosecutors last week.

Trump has called the investigation politically motivated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young girl killed in shooting in Statesville
‘She didn’t get to grow up.’ Young girl killed in possible drive-by shooting in Statesville, N.C.
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines passengers describe ‘really scary’ emergency landing in NC
Heavy police presence in Statesville neighborhood
8-year-old killed, two other children injured in possible drive-by shootings in Statesville
Serena Evans recounts the experience she had after reporting being raped by a fellow student at...
More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent
Matthew Dillon Allman, 20, was charged.
Man faces dozens of charges involving sex crimes and children

Latest News

A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.
Couple fined $18K for digging up, burying Joshua trees
Colonel Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit, said Thursday that more...
More bodies, spaces found in condo collapse, rescue official says
The 53-year-old man says he was with a group of boys who were shooting fireworks at a local...
Man discovers bullet in buttocks, told police he thought it was “Roman candle”
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin: US and Britain both behind Black Sea ‘provocation’