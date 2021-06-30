Perfect holiday weather follows much-needed rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a weakening area of high pressure holding its own across the South today, the pull of tropical moisture heading our way will keep our humidity level very high today – and for several more days – but without an obvious trigger, the rain chance will remain on the low side.

High temperatures through Thursday will run up to the lower 90s both days with the heat index pushing the middle 90s for at least a couple of hours each afternoon.

High heat and tropical humidity holding

Much-needed rain centered on Friday

Major improvement for the holiday weekend

As we look beyond the midweek period, our attention will turn to a major cool front heading our way from the Ohio Valley as we move from Thursday into Friday. As the front moves in late-week, bands of showers and thunderstorms – some with heavy downpours – are in the forecast for Friday, a First Alert day.

It will still be tropically humid Friday, but with clouds and rain, it will turn out much cooler with highs in the lower 80s expected.

Behind Friday’s front, a fantastic pattern will set up for the July 4th weekend! The rain risk will be low and the humidity level will fall to comfortable levels - all the while with plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs will hold in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday, a little below normal for this time of the year – enjoy!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

