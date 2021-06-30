NC DHHS Flu
Original Kannapolis Intimidator seat sponsors sought

By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis is in the final stages of selling the former Intimidators Stadium. The property will become Lakeshore Corporate Park and the home to companies who will occupy 600,000 square feet of new industrial buildings.

When the Intimidators Stadium was built several hundred people paid to sponsor a seat in the ballpark. Plaques with the names of the person(s) sponsoring the seat were placed on the backs of the seats in the ballpark acknowledging this gift.

If you or a family member would like your original nameplate from the ballpark, please contact us by going to www.kannapolisnc.gov/stadium-nameplates. Fill out the short form by July 31 and we will be in touch on how you can get your nameplate.

