NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

No Swimming Advisory issued for cove on Lake Norman just before holiday weekend

The advisory was issued after an estimated 405 gallons of untreated sewage was discharged from...
The advisory was issued after an estimated 405 gallons of untreated sewage was discharged from a residence on Paradise Cove Court in Cornelius to a cove on Lake Norman.(Mecklenburg County)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A No Swimming advisory has been issued for a cove on Lake Norman just before the July 4 holiday weekend.

The advisory was issued after an estimated 405 gallons of untreated sewage was discharged from a residence on Paradise Cove Court in Cornelius to a cove on Lake Norman.

The discharge originated from a pipe damaged by a private contractor. The pipe has been repaired and the discharge discontinued.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff will monitor water quality in the area until conditions are deemed safe for human contact at which time the no swimming advisory will be lifted.

Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager, said the advisories are standard procedure.

“Since this cove on Lake Norman is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” Rozzelle said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young girl killed in shooting in Statesville
‘She didn’t get to grow up.’ Young girl killed in possible drive-by shooting in Statesville, N.C.
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines passengers describe ‘really scary’ emergency landing in NC
Heavy police presence in Statesville neighborhood
8-year-old killed, two other children injured in possible drive-by shootings in Statesville
Serena Evans recounts the experience she had after reporting being raped by a fellow student at...
More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent
On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Four people found shot to death inside burning home after reported explosion in Lenoir

Latest News

On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Four people found shot to death inside burning home after reported explosion in Lenoir
S.B. 711, if passed, would legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina
Bill to legalize medical marijuana passes first vote in N.C. senate committee
WBTV launched a new podcast called “WBTV’s Good Question,” where we will answer more of those...
WBTV launches ‘Good Question’ podcast, here’s where you can listen
Dozens of chairs are already in place at the stage in Faith.
Faith Fourth of July celebration back after taking a year off for COVID-19