No Swimming Advisory issued for cove on Lake Norman just before holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A No Swimming advisory has been issued for a cove on Lake Norman just before the July 4 holiday weekend.

The advisory was issued after an estimated 405 gallons of untreated sewage was discharged from a residence on Paradise Cove Court in Cornelius to a cove on Lake Norman.

The discharge originated from a pipe damaged by a private contractor. The pipe has been repaired and the discharge discontinued.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff will monitor water quality in the area until conditions are deemed safe for human contact at which time the no swimming advisory will be lifted.

Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager, said the advisories are standard procedure.

“Since this cove on Lake Norman is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” Rozzelle said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.