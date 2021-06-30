New agreement offers eligible Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students guaranteed admission to UNC Charlotte

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College officially launched a guaranteed admission partnership with UNC Charlotte at a recent meeting of the College’s Board of Trustees. Representatives from both institutions were on hand to formally sign an agreement for the 49erNext program, which provides guaranteed admission for eligible Rowan-Cabarrus students who transfer to UNC Charlotte to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

Rowan-Cabarrus President Carol S. Spalding welcomed UNC Charlotte representatives including Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Joan Lorden, Associate Dean for Advising and Graduation Lisa Walker and Katie Ramstack, 49erNext project manager. Other Rowan-Cabarrus representatives were Vice President of Academic Affairs Michael Quillen; Jenn Gardner Selby, executive director of Transfer and University Partnerships; Natasha Lipscomb, vice president of Student Success; and Crystal Ryerson, executive director of Student Success Operations and Compliance. N.C. Community College System President Thomas Stith was a special guest.

“This direct path to UNC Charlotte is a unique opportunity for Rowan-Cabarrus students to transfer and succeed,” Spalding said. “The innovative 49erNext program will continue to enhance the transfer agreements we already have in place for our students, making Rowan-Cabarrus an ideal place to begin their educational journey.”

Of the 17 institutions in the UNC System, UNC Charlotte is the top transfer partner for Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students. During the fall 2020 semester, more than 500 students enrolled at UNC Charlotte had transferred from Rowan-Cabarrus.

“The 49erNext program makes the promise of a college education even more accessible to North Carolina’s transfer students. The program sets students up for success and prepares them for a seamless transition from participating community colleges to UNC Charlotte,” said UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “We are proud of the partnerships we have with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College including the initiatives that focus on increasing diversity within STEM disciplines.”

The 49erNext program is available to first-time, full-time Rowan-Cabarrus students upon completion of an eligible associate degree with a grade point average of at least 2.0. Benefits for students include collaborative advising, academic planning assistance, career exploration opportunities, financial aid workshops, access to campus events and more.

As part of the 49erNext program, students are eligible to transfer into more than 75 undergraduate degree programs and more than 130 majors at UNC Charlotte. To qualify for the program, Rowan-Cabarrus students must complete an eligible associate degree with a grade point average of at least 2.0.

For more information on the 49erNext program, please email 49erNext@rccc.edu or jenn.selby@rccc.edu. Detailed information about the program and upcoming information sessions may be found at www.rccc.edu/admissions/admission-agreements. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

