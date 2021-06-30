NC DHHS Flu
NC eviction moratorium ending, but federal protections extended. What does it mean for renters?

By Caroline Hicks
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s eviction moratorium will end on Thursday, July 1, but the Supreme Court extended the federal moratorium until July 31.

Due to that federal extension, eligible renters still have one more month before they could be forced out of their homes.

“The moratorium has been extended through July so the fact that the state didn’t extend it doesn’t have much impact at all,” Attorney Tommy Holderness with Legal Aid told WBTV.

Renters are eligible as long as they:

  • Received a federal stimulus check in 2020 or 2021, or
  • Were not required to report income to the IRS in 2020, or
  • Earn less than $99,000 ($198,000 filing jointly) per year, and
  • Cannot make rent payments due to lost income

Renters still have to fill out a CDC declaration form and give it to their landlords to avoid eviction.

“The tenant has to use their best efforts to apply for government assistance and use their best efforts to make partial payments to the extent they’re able,” Holderness said.

He says with the state moratorium ending, landlords are no longer required to serve a copy of the CDC declaration to tenants.

If you’re unsure of what assistance you need and how to get it, navigators at Crisis Assistance in Charlotte are there to help you.

“Every time there’s a threat of a moratorium ending we see a surge of calls and people in need and many times it gives us an opportunity to connect them to the stimulus dollars that are out there for rent and utilities,” Carol Hardison, CEO of Crisis Assistance, said.

Christy McNeill says she and her son avoid eviction by getting help through Crisis Assistance in other areas.

“They done help me with my light bill, thank god for that, because sometimes you might not make enough and it’s between rent, lights, or gas or food on your table,” McNeill said.

Holderness says it’s also important to remember the moratorium does not eliminate debt.

He says it would be wise to apply for government assistance to get your back rent paid sooner than later.

