Man killed in shooting near uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a shooting just northwest of uptown Charlotte Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Mayfield Terrace Drive near Pitts Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to the area for a shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound. Medic took the man to Atrium Main, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

No names or possible motives have been released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.