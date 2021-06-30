NC DHHS Flu
Man killed in shooting near uptown Charlotte

(Source: WDAM)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a shooting just northwest of uptown Charlotte Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Mayfield Terrace Drive near Pitts Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to the area for a shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound. Medic took the man to Atrium Main, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

No names or possible motives have been released.

