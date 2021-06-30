Serious crash shuts down intersection in Fort Mill
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A serious wreck closed part of Highway 160 in Fort Mill Wednesday morning.
The crash happened before 6 a.m. on Highway 160 at Highway 21, closing the intersection.
Crews say major delays are expected and ask commuters to avoid the area if possible.
We’re working to learn more on what caused the crash and how many vehicles were involved. There’s no word on injuries.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.