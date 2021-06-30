Serious crash shuts down intersection in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A serious wreck closed part of Highway 160 in Fort Mill Wednesday morning.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. on Highway 160 at Highway 21, closing the intersection.

There has been a major accident at the intersection of 160 and 21. The intersection will be shut down during the investigation. Expect major delays in the area. Please avoid the area if possible. — Fort Mill Police (@FortMillPD) June 30, 2021

Crews say major delays are expected and ask commuters to avoid the area if possible.

We’re working to learn more on what caused the crash and how many vehicles were involved. There’s no word on injuries.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.