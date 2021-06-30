Hundreds left waiting for Chicago concert during power outage at PNC Pavillion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several hundred people were left outside waiting during a power outage at a concert at PNC Pavillion Tuesday evening.

The Chicago concert was scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

However, security workers told WBTV’s Steve Crump there was no power to the main stage.

That left hundreds of concert-goers waiting outside.

Duke Energy told WBTV that “a piece of equipment failed and crews are onsite rerouting power while repairs are made.”

Duke Energy said it had hoped to restore power by 8 p.m.

As of 8:30 p.m., people were still waiting to get inside.

