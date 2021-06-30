Fund set up to help children of officer who died from COVID-19 complications

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends of a Salisbury Police officer who died from COVID-19 complications in early June have set up a fund raising account to help the officer’s family.

Shane Karriker, a 20 year veteran of the SPD, died after being sick for several weeks.

“I am sad to report that Sgt. Shane Karriker passed away in the early morning hours of June 10 at Rowan Regional Medical Center from complications due to COVID,” Chief Stokes said at the time.

Chris Schenk, a former police officer and friend of Karriker’s, set up a Go Fund Me page with the following appeal: “Sgt Karriker is survived by his life partner, Julie Myers, and their 3 children, ages 10, 8, and 6. No one expects to lose their life partner so young. Shane was the primary income for the family. Not only has Julie lost her life partner, and the children, lost their loving father, they have lost a large part of their income. All money raised will go to Julie Myers and will be used for expenses for their 3 children. Thank you in advance for your generosity. I am a retired police officer and Sgt Shane Karriker was my supervisor and a friend of Shane for over 20 years and friend of Julie since childhood.”

The page can be seen here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-children-of-sgt-shane-karriker?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

