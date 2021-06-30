A Friday First Alert but a great 4th of July weekend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We spend today in the tropics - but you’re going to like the 4th of July weekend!

Two more days in the 90s

First Alert for Friday rain/ thunderstorms

80s and lower humidity for the 4th!

Things haven’t changed much from the past few days. Highs will be in the low 90s and the humidity remains high.

Actual temps are in the 80s but it sure feels hotter out there! pic.twitter.com/v5wb1ZcRpl — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) June 30, 2021

There’s a 10% chance for a stray cooling thunderstorm today and a 30% chance tomorrow.

A cold front will head this way on Friday. If you’re trying to make outdoor plans, rain is possible at any time from morning till night. The best chance for thunderstorms will be in the afternoon. This would be the least favorable day of the holiday weekend to spend time outside.

A few storms are popping up out there. They don't seem to be moving very far very fast. pic.twitter.com/tKjnO1mHPN — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) June 30, 2021

The weekend looks good though! Highs will be in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be low both days. The humidity will also take a break. That’s a rare Carolina 4th of July treat.

We will warm back up next week. Highs will approach 90° again. Rain chances stay low.

The tropics are becoming a little more active. There’s a disturbance way out in the Atlantic which has a 60% chance of becoming more organized and heading toward the Caribbean.

Tropical Weather Forecast (WBTV)

We will keep an eye on it but it won’t pose a threat to the U.S. before the July 4th holiday.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

