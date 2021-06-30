NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

A Friday First Alert but a great 4th of July weekend!

By Leigh Brock
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We spend today in the tropics - but you’re going to like the 4th of July weekend!

  • Two more days in the 90s
  • First Alert for Friday rain/ thunderstorms
  • 80s and lower humidity for the 4th!

Things haven’t changed much from the past few days. Highs will be in the low 90s and the humidity remains high.

There’s a 10% chance for a stray cooling thunderstorm today and a 30% chance tomorrow.

A cold front will head this way on Friday. If you’re trying to make outdoor plans, rain is possible at any time from morning till night. The best chance for thunderstorms will be in the afternoon. This would be the least favorable day of the holiday weekend to spend time outside.

The weekend looks good though! Highs will be in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be low both days. The humidity will also take a break. That’s a rare Carolina 4th of July treat.

We will warm back up next week. Highs will approach 90° again. Rain chances stay low.

The tropics are becoming a little more active. There’s a disturbance way out in the Atlantic which has a 60% chance of becoming more organized and heading toward the Caribbean.

Tropical Weather Forecast
Tropical Weather Forecast(WBTV)

We will keep an eye on it but it won’t pose a threat to the U.S. before the July 4th holiday.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young girl killed in shooting in Statesville
‘She didn’t get to grow up.’ Young girl killed in possible drive-by shooting in Statesville, N.C.
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines passengers describe ‘really scary’ emergency landing in NC
Heavy police presence in Statesville neighborhood
8-year-old killed, two other children injured in possible drive-by shootings in Statesville
Serena Evans recounts the experience she had after reporting being raped by a fellow student at...
More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent
Matthew Dillon Allman, 20, was charged.
Man faces dozens of charges involving sex crimes and children

Latest News

There’s a 10% chance for a stray cooling thunderstorm today and a 30% chance tomorrow.
A Friday First Alert but a great 4th of July weekend!
As the front moves in late-week, bands of showers and thunderstorms – some with heavy downpours...
Perfect holiday weather follows much-needed rain
WBTV Wednesday morning weather forecast: Perfect holiday weather to follow much-needed rain
First Alert Forecast Tuesday at 11 p.m.
First Alert Forecast Tuesday at 11 p.m.