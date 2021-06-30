Faith Fourth of July celebration back after taking a year off for COVID-19

FAITH, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands were disappointed last year around this time when the annual Fourth of July Celebration and parade were canceled in the Rowan County Town of Faith due to COVID-19 concerns. It’s been a tradition for families in Faith for 75 years. This year, it’s back on and begins tonight.

What is it about this celebration that has people setting out chairs hours and sometimes days in advance?

“Tradition more than anything. People. Camaraderie,” said one man placing chairs near the stage on Wednesday.

People? How about upwards of 40,000 standing 4-5 deep on the sidewalk for the parade. Folks brave the heat to see familiar favorites passing by in a spectacle that lasts around two hours. It’s been that way for 75 years…from the days of big hair and big bands, classic convertibles when they were new, lots of colorful local characters, even a presidential visit in 1992.

Organized in 1946, it was originally a way to honor the veterans after World War II.

“It started out as kind of a tribute to veterans and we just kind of kept that going,” said Gloria Wilhelm of the Faith Fourth Committee.

There are dozens of food vendors like David Houchins, the owner of Hoff’s Grill. For him and his family this week is about a return to the pre-pandemic normal.

“Having fun, meeting new people, the entertainment, and just getting back to normal life,” Houchins said.

There actually is more to it than just a great time. The celebration raises a lot of money for various non-profit organizations and helps a lot of people through the Faith American legion Auxiliary, the Faith American Legion, and the Faith Civitan Club and Faith Jaycees.

“We continue to do good things throughout the community all year long, and we don’t’ have to have small fund raisers, we have a week long fund raiser,” Wilhelm added.

Rides open at 6 p.m., live music from Beach Music legends The Embers will be held at 7:30 p.m. The parade steps off at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 5.

