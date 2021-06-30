NC DHHS Flu
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for man who stole expensive items from south Charlotte home

By Alex Giles
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify the man responsible for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of expensive items from a home in south Charlotte.

Police said the incident happened on the evening of Saturday, June 12 at a home in the Saint Michaels subdivision in south Charlotte. Officers said a man entered a home in the neighborhood and stole several expensive items.

“He stole anything of value that he saw such as computer items, jewelry, as well as clothing,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Surveillance footage from security cameras inside the house show the man moving throughout the home. The footage shows the man scanning different parts of the house.

Video footage from a camera in a bedroom shows the man pull luggage from a closet, and open various doors as he searches the room.

“(He was) definitely taking his time. I think he knew that the owner of the residence wasn’t home and he had time to spare so he was in there, he was going through every room, attempting to get anything of value that he saw,” explained Johnson.

The detective said the man left the home on foot. Surveillance footage from an outdoor camera shows the man walking down the street and pulling the stolen luggage behind him. Johnsons said the man used the stolen luggage to hold more of the items he had taken from the house.

“I’ve never seen this before, but it was convenient for him. I guess he saw the luggage and felt ‘hey I’m gonna stuff it with as much things as possible because I have time to do so’,” explained Johnson.

The police report filed with the CMPD lists several expensive items that were reportedly stolen from the home. The list of items includes Ray-Ban sunglasses, multiple pairs of Gucci shoes, and a laptop computer.

“We have no idea if he was casing the neighborhood,” said Johnson. “We just have him in this specific house. We don’t have any other surveillance video of him walking around the neighborhood.”

Johnson said he wants to encourage members of the public to safeguard their homes.

“It’s not common to see incidents in this part of town, but the thing is, crime can happen anywhere, and so it doesn’t matter what side you live on – north, south, east or west – crime is gonna happen there,” said the detective.

Police said the man is believed to be about 5′11″ and 180 pounds. He was wearing a Buffalo Bills t-shirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the home burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

