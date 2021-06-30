NC DHHS Flu
CMPD officer charged with assault, false imprisonment in domestic violence case

CMPD detectives charged Officer Stephanie Michalowski for simple assault and misdemeanor false...
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte police officer has been charged with assault and false imprisonment in a domestic violence investigation.

CMPD detectives charged Officer Stephanie Michalowski for simple assault and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

During the evening hours of June 29, 2021, a CMPD officer contacted an adult who was involved in an altercation.  During the course of the investigation, the officer learned the subject was assaulted and that the suspect was CMPD officer Stephanie Michalowski.

The responding CMPD officer conducted the assault investigation and immediately notified a CMPD police supervisor. That police supervisor notified the CMPD Internal Affairs Division who began an internal investigation. The CMPD Domestic Violence Unit was notified and began a criminal investigation.

Detectives with the Domestic Violence Unit presented this case to the Mecklenburg County Magistrate, who issued criminal summonses for simple assault and misdemeanor false imprisonment. These criminal summonses have since been served.

Stephanie Michalowski has been employed with the CMPD since Oct. 2020, and was assigned to patrol. Officer Michalowski has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs Bureau investigation.

“It is always disheartening to me when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold.  Professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times,” CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-336-2790 and speak with detectives The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

