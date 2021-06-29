NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wisconsin birth certificates add ‘parent-parent’ fields on top of ‘mother-father’

(WJHG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting next month, Wisconsin birth certificates will include a new option in which parents will no longer have to distinguish themselves as mothers and fathers when completing the forms.

The new birth certificates will include a “parent-parent field,” in addition to “mother-father,” Gov. Tony Evers’ Office explained. The move comes as part of the Administration’s effort to include more gender-neutral language on state forms.

“I am glad to see this change being made as we continue to update our state policies and procedures to better reflect the Wisconsinites we serve,” Evers said, adding that the move recognizes Wisconsin families “are diverse and should be valued and respected.”

The new certificates will start being issued on July 1, exactly a month after Evers signed an executive order mandating state agencies to adopt more gender-neutral language in external communications.

“Updating our birth certificate forms is one important step on the long road to adopting gender-neutral language in all of our external documents,” Dept. of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.

Families whose birth certificates were issued prior to that date who would still like to use the new option can submit a request to the Vital Records Office by email or by calling 608-266-1373, starting Thursday after the new forms go into effect.

To distinguish between the parents, the certificates will list “parent giving birth” if the new option is chosen.

Additionally, the certificates will be available in Spanish and Hmong, in addition to English.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines passengers describe ‘really scary’ emergency landing in NC
The winners in the first drawing of the N.C. Vaccine Lottery were announced on Monday, June 28.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery announced
Serena Evans recounts the experience she had after reporting being raped by a fellow student at...
More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent
John Carter and Jackie Blair get married in Charlotte
They’re married! John Carter and wife Jacqueline tie the knot in Charlotte
Heavy police presence in Statesville neighborhood
9-year-old killed, two other children injured in possible drive-by shootings in Statesville

Latest News

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would’ve prohibited doctors from...
N.C. governor vetoes bill that would’ve banned Down syndrome, discriminatory abortions
President Biden was at the Green Road Community Center in Raleigh, highlighting the ease of...
Trump rally song plays briefly at Biden North Carolina event
The president’s visit will be to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage...
President Joe Biden visits North Carolina to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations
Patients would have to be declared in writing by a physician to have one of several...
NC medical marijuana legalization gets hearing in Senate
Nearly all Democrats voted against the elimination, signaling a possible veto from Gov. Roy...
N.C. bill that would end extra $300 jobless benefit headed to Gov. Cooper