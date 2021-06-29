Tropical Storm Danny makes South Carolina coastal landfall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - A named Tropical Storm formed off the coast of South Carolina Monday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Danny made landfall Monday evening on South Carolina’s coast, threatening to dump several inches of rain on parts of the Southeast as it blusters inland.

Only hours after forming offshore, Danny had top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) as it moved ashore just north of Hilton Head on Pritchards Island, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It added that Danny was expected to rapidly weaken over land as it heads into the Southeast on a track through parts of Georgia.

Tropical Storm Danny just made landfall around 8 PM Monday, June 28th, north of Hilton Head, on Pritchards Island. Danny will continue to weaken as it moves further inland, moving on a path toward Atlanta, and passing well south of Charlotte. #wbtv pic.twitter.com/ZuLw7fbkqx — Jason Myers (@JMyersWeather) June 29, 2021

The fourth named storm of this Atlantic hurricane season formed close to South Carolina’s coast during the afternoon Monday. Forecasters said it could be a rainmaker as far inland as the north Georgia Piedmont area and in northeast Alabama.

Dangerous surf conditions also were expected along parts of the Southeast seacoast, along with a threat of isolated tornadoes near the coast.

At 8 p.m., the storm was centered about 50 miles southwest of Charleston, South Carolina, according to the Miami-based hurricane center said. The system was moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph.

Tropical Storm Danny will continue to weaken as it moves inland, passing to our south; a few rain showers and storms will be possible in the WBTV viewing area. A First Alert has been issued for Friday through Sunday of July 4th weekend. #wbtv pic.twitter.com/MQmqu9MCMw — Jason Myers (@JMyersWeather) June 28, 2021

The Tropical Storm won’t impact the WBTV viewing area directly, but heavy rain will move across coastal SC and Georgia.

Tropical Storm Danny heads through SC tonight (south of the WBTV viewing area)

Hot temperatures this week

First Alert for rain and t-storms July 4th weekend

As of the latest National Hurricane Center update, the disturbance off the SC coast has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm. It is headed toward the Charleston area later this evening. The storm should bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the SC coast. Then it will move inland and bring heavy rain to SC tonight and Georgia tomorrow.

Parts of the South Carolina coast are under a tropical storm warning, which stretches from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, northeastward to South Santee River.

It will never move right through the WBTV viewing area. The moist atmosphere could allow for a few thunderstorms. The best chance would be in the mountains.

Our bigger concern for the first half of the week will be for temperatures in the 90s and high humidity. Just a few afternoon thunderstorms are possible through Thursday.

There is a First Alert for possible rain and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. The number of thunderstorms possible on Sunday will depend on how quickly the system moves out. A cold front will combine with the remnants of the tropical depression and cause this rain chance.

Low rain chances through midweek. Then there's a First Alert for the July 4th weekend. Showers and thunderstorms could stand in the way of your holiday plans at times. pic.twitter.com/Zl2UFvVS6B — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) June 28, 2021

If you have any 4th of July plans, this is to let you know you’ll want to keep the free WBTV First Alert Weather app handy. A back up plan for your festivities isn’t a bad idea either.

We’ll keep you posted on the latest as we track the holiday rain chance all week.

