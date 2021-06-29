Statesville Police, city leaders pledge change following shooting of three children

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in Statesville are calling for change after drive-by shootings result in three children being shot. An 8-year-old was killed, two other children are recovering after the shooting incidents that happened Monday night. One on Wilson-Lee Boulevard, the other just around the corner on New Bern St.

Family and friends on Wilson-Lee Boulevard say what they saw last night has got to stop. Three children outside in their yards on a summer night were shot, one, 8-year-old Ah’miyahh Howell died.

“My granddaughter did not know today that she was going to wake up today and be dead today…she went up n the porch and told my mama she loved her, that’s the last thing we seen of her,” her grandmother said.

On Tuesday, the scene on Wilson-Lee was much different. Flashing blue were lights replaced by daylight. Family and friends talking with reporters. Children were again playing outside, but they were being watched closely.

“I’m afraid,” a neighbor said. “These kids, how they are growing up and being faced with violence, everything starts at home, let me say that right there, alright?”

“Myself, other council members, we’re going to have to be really proactive, make some serious changes,” said councilman Frederick Foster. “Right now, just working with the police department. The police department has been trying to reach out with this community for a long time now. They’ve been having community meetings in different areas of Statesville, but hopefully we can get more citizens involved.”

How can they turn this tide of violence? Councilwoman Doris Allison was in the neighborhood today offering emotional support, listening to concerns and pledging help.

“I’m seriously wanting you to know that council is taking this seriously,” Allison told a neighbor who met her on the sidewalk and aksed how to make the community safer.

The mayor also said the city would work not just to solve this awful crime, but to work to prevent it from happening again.

“And we’re here to discuss one of the greatest tragedies in our city’s history,” said Mayor Costi Kutteh during a press conference. “I hope that as a result of this horrible tragedy will be a catalyst to once again proclaim that enough is enough in Statesville.”

“Last night was a very tragic night in our city. It was heartbreaking,” said Chief David Addison. “I can’t begin to explain the frustration and the sadness that I have because there are people out here who know who the shooters are. We’ve gotten to this point where we won’t give information, and that’s a detriment.”

Officials say they will work with the community to try and prevent such crimes from happening, but they also say that for now they are focused on solving the shocking crime that took the life of an 8-year-old girl.

“Enough is enough,” Mayor Kutteh added. “We need to honor the life of the dead young lady and turn our sadness and our prayers, and even our anger to into action to make our community a better place. We need to stand together to continue the important work of many of our community organizations, the Boys & Girls Club, the Bentley Center, ICare, the Statesville Housing Authority, our own Housing Improvement initiative, the community policing programs and so many other programs in our community that we do on a daily basis to improve the quality of life for our citizens, but we’ve got to commit to do more. We need more job opportunities, we need more engagement with our youth, and we need more protection.”

