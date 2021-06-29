NC DHHS Flu
Several hurt in three separate shootings in Charlotte overnight

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were hurt in three separate shootings in Charlotte overnight.

The shootings happened at the following locations:

  • Seigle Avenue near 10th Street
  • Beatties Ford Road near Interstate 85
  • Wallace Road at Independence Boulevard

Medic says they received calls about the shootings around midnight.

Officers say they responded to find a man in a car with a gunshot wound on Siegle Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

Two people were taken to the hospital following the shooting on Beatties Ford Road. Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a second person was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Medic says one person suffered life-threatening injuries in the Wallace Road shooting.

No arrests have been made in the shootings. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

