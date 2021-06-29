NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

S.C. firefighter dies in hit-and-run crash, man charged with felony DUI

Nathaniel Hunter Sipes
Nathaniel Hunter Sipes(Source: WYFF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A man has been charged in a deadly hit and run crash in Laurens County, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Friday on U.S. Highway 76 near Randall Drive.

Troopers said Robert Curry Richardson, 56, of Laurens is charged with felony DUI involving death and leaving the scene of a collision with death.

Robert Curry Richardson
Robert Curry Richardson(Source: WYFF)

Troopers said Richardson was entering U.S. Highway 76 from a private driveway when he was hit by a motorcycle.

Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner identified the driver of the motorcycle as Nathaniel Hunter Sipes, 20, of Clinton.

The coroner said Sipes died at a hospital on Sunday.

The coroner said Sipes was a part-time firefighter at the Clinton Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines passengers describe ‘really scary’ emergency landing in NC
The winners in the first drawing of the N.C. Vaccine Lottery were announced on Monday, June 28.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery announced
Serena Evans recounts the experience she had after reporting being raped by a fellow student at...
More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent
John Carter and Jackie Blair get married in Charlotte
They’re married! John Carter and wife Jacqueline tie the knot in Charlotte
Heavy police presence in Statesville neighborhood
9-year-old killed, two other children injured in possible drive-by shootings in Statesville

Latest News

Officer Tingen, Mr. Sutton, Mr. Turner, Officer Newton.
Citizens recognized for helping police following traffic accident
Cool Zoo is a family-owned-and-operated traveling wildlife encounter experience with the...
“Cool Zoo” brings exotic animal encounters to Concord
Several shootings are under investigation in the Charlotte area
Several hurt in three separate shootings in Charlotte overnight
Four people hurt in three Charlotte-area separate shootings
Four people hurt in three Charlotte-area separate shootings
Matthew Dillon Allman, 20, was charged.
Man faces dozens of charges involving sex crimes and children