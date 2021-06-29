NC DHHS Flu
Rain risk rises at the start of holiday weekend

By Al Conklin
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What was briefly Tropical Storm Danny is now drifting across Alabama – well southwest of the WBTV viewing area – but still having at least an indirect impact on our weather. 

The pull of moisture coming off the Atlantic Ocean will keep our humidity level very high today – and for several days to comes – but without an obvious trigger, the rain chance through the midweek period will remain on the low side. 

High temperatures through Thursday will run up to near 90° each day with the heat index pushing the middle 90s for at least a couple of hours each afternoon.

  • High heat and tropical humidity holding
  • Rain chances remain on low side – for now
  • First Alert: Rain risk high at start of holiday weekend

As we move beyond the midweek period, our attention will turn to a frontal system heading our way from the Ohio Valley at the start of the holiday weekend. As the front moves in late-week, organized periods of rainfall will become more likely Friday, Friday night and Saturday – though based on the most recent model data, the storm chance may be a bit lower on Saturday. 

The biggest change in the forecast is that most data now suggest Sunday – July 4th – will feature a much lower rain risk and maybe even a break I the humidity level. Highs back off to the 80s Friday and over the holiday weekend – due to more cloud cover and higher rain chances Friday and Saturday followed by slightly cooler than normal air coming our way on Sunday.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

