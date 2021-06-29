NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Officer impersonator arrested after pulling over real off-duty deputy, according to sheriff

Vincent Marks
Vincent Marks(Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested weeks after he claimed to be a police officer when he pulled over an off-duty Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputy on June 10, according to Sheriff Leland Falcon.

He said Vincent Marks, 27, of Plaquemine, was booked into the Assumption Parish Jail on Monday, June 28, on a charge of false impersonation of a peace officer (felony). His bond is set at $10,000.

According to investigators, Marks was behind the off-duty deputy on LA 70 near Bayou Corne and started flashing his headlights. The deputy said he turned into a convenience store parking lot and the vehicle Marks was driving not only pulled in behind him but also blocked him in.

APSO reported Marks showed the deputy a badge and said he was a police officer but the deputy recognized him from a domestic incident that happened in Pierre Part earlier in the year. Authorities added that at the time, the deputy did not know the name of the man impersonating the officer.

An investigation turned up Marks’s name as the impersonator and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines passengers describe ‘really scary’ emergency landing in NC
The winners in the first drawing of the N.C. Vaccine Lottery were announced on Monday, June 28.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery announced
Young girl killed in shooting in Statesville
‘She didn’t get to grow up.’ Young girl killed in possible drive-by shooting in Statesville, N.C.
Serena Evans recounts the experience she had after reporting being raped by a fellow student at...
More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent
Heavy police presence in Statesville neighborhood
8-year-old killed, two other children injured in possible drive-by shootings in Statesville

Latest News

‘Feels wonderful’: Lowe’s, Christian McCaffrey and Purple Heart Homes help renovate Concord...
‘Feels wonderful.’ Concord veteran’s home renovated thanks to Lowe’s, Christian McCaffrey and Purple Heart Homes
MoneyGeek compared over 50 cities with labor forces of at least 500,000 and analyzed five key...
Charlotte area ranked 7th best city for job seekers in US, study says
House to vote on removing Confederate statues from U.S. Capitol
House to vote on removing Confederate statues from U.S. Capitol
The doctor now faces civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct against two former employees,...
North Carolina doctor sued over sexual misconduct