North Carolina doctor sued over sexual misconduct

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina doctor who pleaded guilty in March to assault on a female has been sued by two former employees who allege sexual misconduct.

The Hickory Daily Record reports Dr. Diaa Eldin Hussein, who has practices in Morganton, Marion and Lenoir, pleaded guilty March 26 in McDowell County to assault on a female after he originally had been charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery in January.

Hussein now faces civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct against two former employees, including the employee who pursued the criminal charges against him.

