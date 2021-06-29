NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

North Carolina bill aims to stop prosecuting 6-year-olds

(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina sets the lowest minimum age in the country by law for a child to be prosecuted, allowing 6-year-olds to be tried in juvenile court.

Now, the state is looking to raise the age to ensure children under 10 don’t have to appear before a judge.

Many of the more than 2,000 reported complaints in recent years emerged in schools and were disproportionately made against Black boys.

Racial justice advocates support the bill but want to see more systemic changes to the state’s juvenile justice system.

Three other states allow 7-year-olds to face prosecution while 28 others have no laws specifying a minimum age of delinquency.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines passengers describe ‘really scary’ emergency landing in NC
The winners in the first drawing of the N.C. Vaccine Lottery were announced on Monday, June 28.
Winners of first N.C. vaccination lottery announced
Serena Evans recounts the experience she had after reporting being raped by a fellow student at...
More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent
Heavy police presence in Statesville neighborhood
8-year-old killed, two other children injured in possible drive-by shootings in Statesville
John Carter and Jackie Blair get married in Charlotte
They’re married! John Carter and wife Jacqueline tie the knot in Charlotte

Latest News

Mayor Costi Kutteh referred to Monday as the day of "one of the greatest tragedies in our...
Statesville Police, city leaders pledge change following shooting of three children
The City of Charlotte entered into a contract with a consultant to help city council with team...
WBTV files public records lawsuit against City of Charlotte for council surveys
Man shot twice during dispute in Pineville
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
S.C. reports 55 new COVID-19 cases