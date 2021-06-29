NC DHHS Flu
Man shot twice during dispute in Pineville

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was injured during a dispute early Tuesday in Pineville.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of N.C. 51 and Park Road.

Police said an argument escalated into a shooting where one of the men was shot twice.

Police said the injury doesn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police said there is no danger to the community.

