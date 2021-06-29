Man faces dozens of charges involving sex crimes and children

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was charged by Rowan County deputies with dozens of sex crimes involving children as the alleged victims.

Matthew Dillon Allman, 20, was arrested early on Tuesday at a location in the 5400 block of Old Concord Road. Allman is charged with 30 felony counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Bond was set at $15,000. No additional information on the case has been released.

