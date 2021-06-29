Man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, drug offense in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Badin man was arrested Monday after an investigation into crimes against children in Albemarle, N.C.

Detectives with the Albemarle Police Department and agents with the N.C. SBI Crimes Against Children Taskforce conducted the investigation on E. Main St. At the conclusion, 58-year-old Johnny C. Knotts was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Further investigation led detectives to Knotts’ home on Willow St. in Badin, N.C., where a search warrant was conducted with the help of the Badin Police Department. Investigators say they found narcotics, leading to Knotts also being charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver schedule VI.

Knotts’ first scheduled court appearance is July 5, at 9 am.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500, or leave an anonymous tip on the Tipline at 704-984-9511.

