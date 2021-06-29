Heavy police presence in Statesville neighborhood responding to multiple reported shootings

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy police presence has swarmed a Statesville neighborhood Monday evening.

Dozens of law enforcement officers filled the area on Wilson W. Lee Boulevard to investigate multiple reported shootings.

-#BREAKING Very heavy law enforcement presence in southern Statesville tonight - a Statesville city council member tells me there have been multiple shootings tonight @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/TNXKccbEFY — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) June 29, 2021

WBTV was at the scene and saw an officer in tactical gear.

An officer in tactical gear is now stationed at the edge of this scene on Wilson W Lee Blvd - still a very heavy law enforcement presence in this community @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/4JlpgkDEPM — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) June 29, 2021

A Statesville City Council member told WBTV’s Alex Giles that there were multiple shootings in the community.

One man told WBTV he performed CPR on a child who had been shot.

No confirmation on details surrounding shootings yet - I’ve seen dozens of law enforcement officers all over the neighborhood pic.twitter.com/MFKpmPJjRL — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) June 29, 2021

Police have not yet confirmed any shootings or any injuries.

No other information was provided.

