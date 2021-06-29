Heavy police presence in Statesville neighborhood responding to multiple reported shootings
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy police presence has swarmed a Statesville neighborhood Monday evening.
Dozens of law enforcement officers filled the area on Wilson W. Lee Boulevard to investigate multiple reported shootings.
WBTV was at the scene and saw an officer in tactical gear.
A Statesville City Council member told WBTV’s Alex Giles that there were multiple shootings in the community.
One man told WBTV he performed CPR on a child who had been shot.
Police have not yet confirmed any shootings or any injuries.
No other information was provided.
Check back with WBTV News for updates on this story.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.