Good Question: Am I eligible for the N.C. vaccination lottery?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Am I eligible for the $1 million vaccination lottery in North Carolina?

Chris asks: My wife and I were vaccinated in Indian Land, South Carolina back in April but we are NC residents. Are we entered in the NC Vaccine Lottery?

Answer: No, you are not.

The vaccine lottery is only open to people who are residents of North Carolina and were vaccinated in the state of North Carolina.

James asks: I am a 68-year-old fully vaccinated Vietnam Era veteran vaccinated at the Salisbury VA Medical Center. I’ve read that veterans who received their vaccination at a VA medical center may not be eligible for the $1 million lottery. Is this true? How can I enter?

Answer: This was true initially, but on June 18, the state announced it opened up eligibility to people who were vaccinated by the VA.

So, you are eligible and should have been entered before the first drawing was even held.

This is what you need to know about the NC vaccination lottery.

