First Alert for Friday - but things look good for the 4th!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve dropped the First Alert for Sunday. We may be able to do it for Saturday as well.

The heat and humidity continue for a few more days. Highs will be close to 90° today through Thursday.

90s through Thursday

First Alert for Friday rain

The holiday weekend could end up being pretty nice!

Rain chances aren’t zero - but they aren’t very promising either. We have a 20-30% any of those days.

A cold front will move in on us for Friday. Rain seems to be a pretty good bet as early as Thursday evening, but mainly on Friday. A few thunderstorms are even possible. Because of more cloud cover and likely rain, temperatures will be limited to the mid 80s.

Good news!

The First Alert has been dropped for the 4th.

I'm giving it one more model run but later this afternoon I may be able to scale it back on Saturday too! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/VTAWMZTQ1v — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) June 29, 2021

If you’re making long holiday weekend plans, Friday seems like the worst day to get outside.

Things are looking better for the weekend. Rain chances look low enough on Sunday to take away the First Alert. I’m going to give it one more model run, but I may be able to take away Saturday’s First Alert later this afternoon.

The front looks to clear the area a little faster than it was looking like yesterday. Fingers crossed it will leave us alone for the weekend. Highs should be in the mid 80s both days.

We may even get a break from the humidity. I’ll keep you posted!

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

